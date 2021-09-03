Caring For Others Leads Convoy of Care to Guyana as Country Battles Flooding
Guyana President Ali calls it the greatest natural disaster in Guyana HistoryATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, and their partners with the Convoy of Care will be sending several 40-foot shipping containers full of food, water, and cleaning supplies to Guyana. Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has answered her native country’s call for help and will personally fly to the country to oversee the distribution of the donated items to ensure they get into the hands of those that need them the most.
On Tuesday, September 7th, the collected donations by the Convoy of Care will depart with police escort from Caring For Others, located at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354. The containers will be hauled, and then loaded onto shipping vessels on their way to Guyana where Mrs. Richmond-Shockley will rendezvous with the supplies to help with the delivery of the much needed supplies.
“More than 35,000 Guyanese people lost everything during these floods,” said Richmond-Shockley, who was born in Guaya. “Despite the devastating international disaster, it hasn’t attracted the attention of the national conscience to help out. The Convoy of Care is going to send supplies to help those suffering.“
Established by the Georgia Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives to serve those impacted by natural disasters, the partners now include many other organizations including Atlanta Peach Movers, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Motor Trucking Association, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, WSB-TV, and many others.
“Georgians are known for rolling their sleeves up and getting the work done,” said former National President of NOBLE, Clarence Cox. “The Convoy of Care wasn’t waiting for anyone else’s assistance to help those impacted by the floods in Guyana. Thanks to their efforts, some relief is on its way.”
To make a donation to the Convoy of Care or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit https://caring4others.org/guyana-disaster-relief/.
