Trophy Resources, Inc., Appoints New CEO
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCBB:TRSI)ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc., (OTC PINK: TRSI) (“Trophy” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive and with hard assets, announces that the Company appointed Mr. James Canouse as the new Chief Executive Officer. Pursuant to the appointment the Company has accepted the resignation from the company of Mr. Joseph Canouse.
Former CEO and Chairman of Trophy, Joseph Canouse, said, “I am proud to have maintained Trophy for so many years. I look forward to my next path and am honored to pass the torch to the new management team that I know will grow the company to great success.”
Mr. James P. Canouse, age 52, combines over twenty-eight years of experience in the financial markets working with both publicly traded and private entities. Recently, Mr. Canouse was the Executive Vice President of Here to Serve Holding Corp., where he was instrumental in the acquisition and role-up strategy of certain waste management concerns in the Midwest. Previously, Mr. Canouse has been involved in various companies in the investment banking industry holding positions including Senior Director of Investment Banking at JPC Capital Partners, Inc., where Mr. Canouse was responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring investment activity for the firm. Prior to joining JPC Capital, Mr. Canouse worked as a Senior Vice President of Sales at International Assets Advisory Corp.
“Much of my recent career has been focused on building and growing new companies,” said James Canouse, CEO of Trophy. “I am honored to be taking on this new position and look forward to finally moving Trophy toward building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions.”
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.
JAMES P CANOUSE
Trophy Resources, Inc.
+1 404-565-4280
