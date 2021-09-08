Wave Transforms Mobile Phones to the Ultimate Everyday Sanitizing Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tired of playing defense against the coronavirus and all the new variants? UV-C technology is an efficient way to fight it plus a study by AJIC concluded that UV-C light was able to diminish the live coronavirus by 99.7 percent in 30 seconds. UV-C light gadgets are often bulky, ineffective and who wants to add another item to their packing list? Wave makes ultraviolet technology easily accessible by seamlessly integrating with smartphones. Mobile devices transform into the ultimate sanitizing tool as Wave provides safe 265-280nm wavelength disinfection that can sanitize any surface in 15 seconds upward to a 90% reduction in pathogens, long battery life of up to 100 uses, fully charges in 30 minutes, and even has a child-proof lock.

Wave will be available to pre-order with exclusive early-bird rates.

As Easy As 1-2-3

The user experience of Wave is flawless as consumers simply need to click, scan, and sanitize. First-timers need not be scared as there is an included application to guide consumers through the proper sanitation procedure to leave the guesswork out. Got children around? No worries! This innovation has a built-in child-proof lock for the safety of little ones.

Tested & Proven

UV-C Labs, a Florida-based company, wants to ensure public safety and has done multiple testing by U.S microbiology labs that work with bacteria, germs, and viruses. Laboratory results have shown an effective wipeout of 98% of viruses and bacteria in seconds.

Karim Abud, the CEO of UV-C Labs mentioned that “Not all UV-C light devices are created equally. Devices need to hit the sweet spot on effectively eliminating pathogens while being safe for humans. Wave went through rigorous testing to ensure both of these aspects were prioritized.”

“Wave only uses proven technology that has shown to kill 99.8% of bacteria and viruses. This product will be a tool for everyone to have and use at any moment of their day to sanitize any surface with a touch of a button. The application will have the ability to show each surface, and will guide all the users with the process of sanitization allowing you to use the product for the right amount of time and correct distance to effectively kill anything on the surface,” concludes Dr. Harendra Chahar, Virologist and Director of Lab Operations of Baylor Genetics.

Feel Safe Everywhere

Whether hitting the gym, on the airplane, or dining out, there is always space for Wave. With the slick build of Wave, users may forget about the powerful sanitation tool at their fingertips! This innovation is low maintenance with a single charge consisting of up to 100 uses and charging time is only 30-minutes.



Feature Highlights

Smart app

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Safe 265-280nm wavelength

Long battery life. Use up to 100 times before charging

30-minute charging time

Ultra-thin and stylish

Non-Invasive & safe

Child lock that only opens with code

Available in Black and White



For more information, go to https://popcorngadget.com/explore/wave/

About UV-C Labs

UV-C Labs was founded in 2020 and is an American company led by CEO & Designer, Karim Abud, who contracted COVID-19 last year. The company is dedicated to helping every single person have a fighting chance to avoid getting sick and have something to protect them from the more than 60,000 germs, viruses, and bacteria we are faced with daily. UV-C Labs aims to bring back the feeling of safety and security through sanitized spaces.

