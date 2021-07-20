Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaky Footage No More, The PowerVision S1 Is More Than 500% Funded

PowerVision S1

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaky footage is a big no-no and this may affect the overall quality of video content. Unsteady hands is a normal human phenomenon and there are various tools that have been developed to eliminate this in the footage. Editing softwares may minimize the appearance of these, but using a gimbal would be the best bet to create cinematic-looking scenes. The PowerVision S1 offers an all-in-one solution, solving stabilization, charging, stand, and protection needs in a compact format. It's mini but powerful and a perfect companion for most smartphones.

The PowerVision Indiegogo campaign is wrapping up soon. Be an early backer and get access to the PowerVision S1 exclusive rates. The estimated shipping date for Indiegogo order will begin on July 20th.
Autofollow & Gesture Control
AI facial recognition and body tracking seamlessly detect the subject and follow it around. No need to activate the timer with easy hand signals to capture every shot on the perfect moment. The PowerVision S1 tracks individual faces, bodies, and even objects.

3X Smaller & Truly Pocket-Sized
This all-in-one smartphone accessory has the smallest micro three-axis gimbal in the world. If it’s not on hand, then it fits compactly in any bag. It’s made to go everywhere.

Not An Average Gimbal
Charge a mobile device and the PowerVision S1 at the same time with it’s built-in power bank and pass-through wireless charging. Create charging options wherever and never run out of juice. The best thing? No more wires!

An Arsenal Of Smartphone Tools
PowerVision S1 provides a complete system of mounting accessories, which supplies stability and easy access anywhere and anytime. Add-ons include a phone case adapter, basic adapter, phone clamp, stick-anywhere mount, car mount, and tripod.

Feature Highlights
Wireless power bank and passthrough charging
3-axis gimbal
PowerFollow tracking
Pocket-sized
Works with most mobile devices
Incredibly lightweight
Anti-shake stabilization
Foldable
Compatible with an array of mounting accessories
Works with live streaming & social apps


For more information, go to: https://s1.powervision.me and see the press kit for more assets.


