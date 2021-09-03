Extend Your Camping Season & Battery Life With CTEK

The new CS FREE 4-in-1 battery charger is the world's first multi-functional portable battery charger and smart maintainer with Adaptive Boost technology. In addition to analyzing and giving a vehicle battery the correct power it needs to safely and quick

RV owners are increasingly looking to extend their camping season into the fall and winter months. CTEK chargers can extend the life of your RV batteries.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nights are getting longer and the temperatures cooler, but that doesn’t stop RV owners. With CTEK’s battery chargers, you can keep your RV adventure going strong all autumn.

In decades past, the traditional RV camping season would conclude Labor Day weekend. However, a chance to view the beautiful fall leaves while taking advantage of less crowded campgrounds means autumn camping is growing in popularity.

Over the last two years, the popularity of RVing has skyrocketed, with a record number of first-time RV owners taking to the open road. For many, this will be their first time exchanging swimsuits for sweaters and barbecues for campfires.

Extending the camping season into the cooler autumn months puts increased demand on your RV’s battery systems. CTEK’s onboard charging system - featuring the D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S - gives RV owners the power and reliability they need, when they need it.

“In the fall, RV campers expect their vehicle’s heating system to work, they want the lights to come on, and they rely on their coffee maker each morning. All of those things put a demand on the RV’s batteries,” explained Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.

RVs typically have two main types of batteries - starter and service.

A starter battery (sometimes called a chassis battery) is used to start an RV’s engine. The high power density of a starter battery means it’s able to release large amounts of power quickly.

In contrast, an RV’s service batteries (also known as deep-cycle or house batteries) provide a steady amount of current over a long period of time to power everything from kitchen appliances and televisions to lights and smoke detectors.

CTEK’s D250SE is a fully automatic, five-step charger, and the SMARTPASS 120S is a 120 amp fully automatic power management solution. They’re sold separately, but combined together, they’re a powerful 140 amp off-road solution for recreational vehicles that don’t have access to grid power or need to charge batteries quickly between jobs.

The D250SE uses award-winning Swedish technology to charge, condition, and maintain any type of 12 volt lead-acid or lithium service battery from 40-300Ah. It’s designed to work with smart alternators and will still operate if the smart alternator is shut off, but the vehicle has access to solar or wind power. It can charge from a solar panel and the alternator in parallel using its built-in regulator to save fuel.

SMARTPASS 120S has a Battery Guard function to protect the service battery and ensure critical functions like emergency lights and communications systems always have the power they need and take priority over non-critical consumers. Battery Guard protects the service battery from total discharge and built-in over-temperature protection reduces charge current before the battery temperature gets too high.

SMARTPASS 120S has Start Assistance, which means the engine can be started using power from the service battery if the starter battery is flat.

“CTEK’s D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S onboard charging system is a smart, powerful and flexible battery management system that gives RV owners peace of mind and the power they need,” said DuMelle. “RV owners are able to camp with confidence.”

To further enhance an autumn RV camping adventure, CTEK recently launched the CS FREE, the world’s first multi-functional portable battery charger and smart maintainer with Adaptive Boost technology.

The award-winning CS FREE is four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Adaptive Boost technology analyzes a battery to give it the correct power it needs to safely and quickly charge your battery within 15 minutes while protecting sensitive vehicle tech.

That’s not all the CS FREE will do. The CS FREE keeps tech up and running wherever you are allowing you to charge phones, laptops, cameras, and more. CTEK offers convenient accessories to enable charging via solar panel or a 12V service battery.

When your extended camping season comes to an end, winterizing and storing your RV is made easier with CTEK’s MULTI-US 7002 charger. The MULTI US 7002 is designed to charge and maintain batteries, no matter the weather, temperature, or situation and is ideal for vehicles in long-term storage.

“CTEK chargers are essential for your RV. They do it all - from safely starting your dead battery to powering your smartphone to keeping your battery charged during long-term storage,” said DuMelle.

For more information, or to purchase CTEK chargers and accessories, visit www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

* CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

* Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

* CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.