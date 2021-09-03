Bear spray giveaway in Lander

Game and Fish promotes safety with bear spray giveaway

Lander - In cooperation with the Safari Club International Foundation and Western Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost on Friday, September 3 at the Game and Fish Regional Office in Lander.

One hundred cans of bear spray will be given away to hunters or anglers who possess a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license on a first come, first served basis. The bear spray was purchased with monetary donations from Safari Club International Foundation.

“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter and we hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson said.

The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. in the front parking lot of the Lander Regional Office (260 Buena Vista Dr.). Participants can drive through the parking lot or they can park and visit with Game and Fish personnel. To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.

“This is a great opportunity for Game and Fish to promote safety as many hunters prepare for the fall season,” Thompson said.

For more information please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.

