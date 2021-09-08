AgileBlue Welcomes New Vice President of Sales and Business Development To Grow MSP Global Partner Channel

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileBlue recently hired a new Vice President of Sales and Business Development to help accelerate their already fast-paced business. The organization welcomed Eric Morano to its team at the end of August to grow its global MSP partner channel. Morano leverages nearly two decades of cybersecurity and SaaS experience to help build AgileBlue.

Prior to joining AgileBlue, Morano led the successful pursuit of Partnership growth at Skout Cybersecurity providing Extended Detection and Response (XDR), ultimately leading to an acquisition by Barracuda Networks in July of 2021.

Preceding that successful exit, Morano held various positions at Datto, Inc. and was primarily responsible for North America Partner expansion building from the start-up stage to IPO at the company.

Morano shows true passion for helping IT providers in the Channel. He stated “I believe that people, processes, and technology can be utilized together to help grow an organization at any stage. My mission statement is to bring consistency and value to the sales experience and to build a team that is always accessible and accountable for our organization.”

AgileBlue is thrilled to welcome Morano to its leadership team, with his desire to build a team culture of inclusion and a high-velocity sales environment that will lead to hyper-growth revenue results.



About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a SOC-as-a-Service platform that’s proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across your entire digital infrastructure and cloud. We provide 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to identify cyber threats before a breach occurs.