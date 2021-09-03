NEWS ALERT: Author launches book on Fatherhood and Faith
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tony Walker is proud to announce the launch of his new book, Walking in Truth. The book chronicles the life of Marvin Waller, a young, Black, gay man, and his struggle to find himself in a world that denies his very existence. Marvin was born in the fictional town of Brownton, AL. He was the child of a teenage mother named Malia Joy. Aside from that, his life was that of the typical southern black boy in rural Alabama, except that Marvin knew he was gay at an early age. With no real role models to pattern himself after or even believable depictions of his feelings, he was left to his own devices to figure it all out.
“I initially started the book because I was angry, so it started out as a journal. I had a lot of emotions surrounding the death of my son. That anger took a few different forms before it decided to reside in the form of this book. I wanted to start advocacy groups for young fathers to advocate for fair treatment in the domestic court setting. There were many other iterations of what this should look like, but I landed on writing my story. I started seeing a therapist a few years ago and was able to reconcile most of my anger, and the book flowed out of me, said Tony Christon-Walker, author.”
This book is about navigating this new space and all of the issues that come along with it: child support, schooling, relationships, and family issues. The book’s climax occurs with the death of his youngest son. Marvin feels used and mistreated because of discoveries he makes during this extremely stressful time. The beauty of the book is that it shows how forgiveness can release the perpetrator and the victim from tragedy.
