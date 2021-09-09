Submit Release
PIK token’s long-awaited launch in the crypto market is about to take place in two weeks

Interested investors can get their hands on this rising governance token at a promotional price through pre-sale before it is released in the crypto market.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, EU, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PiggyToken brings an online space where games and traders can have fun while earning money. It is built on TRON’s smart contract, TRC-10, with an optimized gaming stage for extreme investor profits. It is a deflationary crypto coin that promotes high market valuation due to its low total supply.

PiggyToken is expected to be listed on the Wall Street stock market within five years. A complete team of software engineers, cryptographers, gaming developers, Olympic mathematicians, and traders put years into this project, allowing owners to participate in developing the PIK ecosystem.

This revolutionary token is supported by an ecosystem of online gaming and e-commerce. PIK has the potential for exponential growth due to its minimal trading fees and high TPS.

PIK token has a feasible economic circuit that encourages a steady growth of around 50 times the original investment. The gaming platform linked to this token will offer games focused on training the mind through distributive attention, logic, and flexibility of thinking. Best performing players will be rewarded in PIK-Token coins maintained in a personal wallet linked to the player’s account.

The total supply of this token is comparable to other major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and BNB. However, PIK’s transactions-per-second rate is hundreds of times higher when compared to ERC-20 coins, ETH, BTC, and ADA. This unique quality is what differentiates PIK from other currencies in the market.

Similarly, crypto-traders can find quality trading signals allowing them to bet on significant market currencies like BTC, ETH, DOT, and so on. The trading platform will also provide sufficient guidance to beginners to help them become profitable traders. Ultimately, playing games and trading on this platform allows users to make money while encouraging the growth of PIK tokens.

For more information, visit www.piggytoken.com.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/piggytoken1
What's App: +447927986935
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/piggytoken
YouTube: https://youtu.be/xDWNplhOBnk

Media Relations
Axa Business Consulting
+44 7927 986935
home@piggytoken.com

