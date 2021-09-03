RSVIP App Makes Finding & Booking Local Beauty & Wellness Services Quick and Simple

Book Beauty Appointments Thru RSViP App RSViP App on Google Play Store

It can be quite frustrating trying to figure out which beauty salons are accepting appointments. The new RSVIP App solves this problem completely.

I started using the app around 2 months ago and it's truly amazing. I got my hairstylist to sign up and now she thanks me every time I see her.” — Tonya

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a quick and easy way to make local beauty salon and wellness spa appointments shouldn’t be a big headache. Unfortunately, one of the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the uncertainty of who is open and when, along with making it a must to book appointments rather than just try to walk in and see if there’s an opening. The new RSVIP app is providing a solution to this problem. RSVIP is an efficient, modern and convenient way for clients to skip having to wait on line and be able to book an appointment quickly and reliably. This is a win for both those looking for beauty and wellness services along with industry professionals.

“We hear about how much value our app provides for users every day,” commented a spokesperson from RSVIP. “We are professionals from the beauty world ourselves, so when we created RSVIP it wasn’t as outsiders but as people who know how the industry works inside and out. We are happy to see the app being embraced, especially with the pandemic making everything more complicated.”

RSVIP allows users to find local beauty and wellness professionals; check prices, photos, and reviews; book according to date and time; it’s available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week; access promotions and other specials; and even pay and tip right from the phone.

The company does not charge users or professionals a subscription fee to use the app, unlike other options available today. Preferring to keep the app free, the only charge a very small surcharge on any payments made through RSVIP. The charge is purposely kept extremely low to make the app as much of a clear benefit to the beauty world and its enthusiasts as possible.

Remarkably, over 98% of people who use the app have said they would recommend it to friends, co-workers, and families (including pets). This positive feedback continues across the board.

