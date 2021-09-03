Westbound I-696 ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to be closed Sept. 7-14 in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

ROADWAYS: Westbound I-696 M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

RAMP CLOSURE BEGINS: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 6 a.m.

RAMP REOPENING: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 6 p.m.

2021 PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

2021 PHASE 2 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2022

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound I-696 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)/11 Mile Road service drive needs to be closed. This will allow crews to work on rebuilding major driveways on northbound M-3, north of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)/11 Mile Road intersection.

Beginning 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, the westbound I-696 ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, weather permitting,

DETOUR: Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured further west to the next exit, M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) Exit 26, then will continue northbound on M-97 to eastbound 12 Mile Road to access M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

SAFETY BENEFIT: New driveways along the corridor will result in better access for businesses and their customers. This project will also result in a smoother driving surface on Gratiot Avenue with better ride quality and increased safety for motorists and pedestrians.