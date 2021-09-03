Rule Breaker Snacks Introduces New Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Bites
New Rule Breaker Pumpkin Spice Bites Are Plant-Based Pumpkin Perfection!
Everyone loves Pumpkin Spice and so do we! That's why we created these sweetly spiced, bite-size flavor bombs, made with real pumpkin, packed with protein and fiber and deliciously guilt-free!””BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free treats is pleased to announce its newest Limited Edition Seasonal offering, Pumpkin Spice Bites. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Pumpkin Spice Bites feature real pumpkin, smooth white chocolate chips and the perfect amount of spice. Pumpkin Spice Season just got a whole lot more delicious!
— Nancy Kalish, CEO and Founder of Rule Breaker Snacks
As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, our new Pumpkin Spice Bites feature chickpeas as the first ingredient – and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut, and wheat. With clean ingredients, only 3 grams of added sugar and just 100 calories per serving, they're a great snack you can feel good about eating and giving to your family. Rule Breaker Snacks are also available in four delicious everyday flavors: Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Birthday Cake, P’Nutter Chocolate Chip (Nut-free).
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth, looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide, and fresh off an appearance on NBC’s Shark Tank the brand has seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty, foodservice, and retail channels.
“Pumpkin Spice is a fall flavor favorite. Everyone loves it and so do we,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “That's why we created these sweetly spiced, bite-size flavor bombs, a pumpkin spice treat made with real pumpkin, packed with protein and fiber and deliciously guilt-free. Yup, we’re breaking the rules again!”
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Rule Breaker Snacks like the company's Facebook page, and follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Twitter and Instagram.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
