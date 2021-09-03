iReview Ice Cream The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids Launching Labor Day Weekend
Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids. This Labor Day Weekend, R4G is launching a search to find kids for gig to review ice cream.
Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to prepare them for life; by creating real life work experiences, developing skills/talent and teaching positive life values.
This Labor Day Weekend, Recruiting for Good is launching Seriously The Sweetest Gig iReview Ice Cream; and looking to find 5th graders who love to land the gig.
Every month, Kids on The Gig will taste the world's greatest ice cream, and write goodie reviews to inspire the community. Kids who do a great job, get hired again (just like in the real world).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before starting Recruiting for Good, I was a teacher, I love to inspire, mentor and prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life. And do so thru The Sweetest Gigs."
How Kids Can Land The Gig This Labor Day Weekend
1. Kids in 5th grade draw a picture of parent at work.
2. Parent take picture of drawing and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
3. Include kid's first name, school they attend, and what parent does for work.
Kid and parent attend one of two Ice Cream Parties this weekend to meet Carlos, The Sweetest Gigs Founder (Saturday 12pm Sweet Rose Creamery, or Monday Salt & Straw Ice Cream 12pm).
About
iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig for 5th graders to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Kids that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com Launching Labor Day Weekend 2021.
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehood
Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). To learn more visit www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ. #theinnerbeautyclub #makepositiveimpact #earnrewards
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
In August 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Celebrating Parents; kids draw pictures of parents at work and earn gift cards to Starbucks,
