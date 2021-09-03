Submit Release
Malaysia Thala Ajith Fan Club introduces "Valimai" sanitizer

Devendran Dave at Thala Ajith Fan Club Meet

Valimai Sanitizer

Devendran Dave is a social activist and influencer in Malaysia. He is the President of Malaysia Thala Ajith Fans Club. He introduces a sanitizer named "Valimai"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajith fans from Malaysia have introduced a sanitizer for the people use, which also promotes the movie "Valimai". Actor Ajith Kumar is currently starring in 'Valimai" directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Bonnie Kapoor and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The first look poster of the film and the song "Vera Mari" has been released and received positive response from the audience.

Famous Telugu actor Karthikeya Gummakonda plays the villain role in this film. The second song is expected to be released soon.

In this situation, Malaysian Thala Ajith Fans had introduced a Sanitizer named "Valimai". The love that the fans show for the actor Ajith has not diminished yet. This Sanitizer is an example for it.

We know that Devendran Dave designated to be the President of Malaysia Thala Ajith Fans Club. He recently announced about this Sanitizer that, it will be available soon in India.

He also says, that "It is going to be in market around Rs. 50."

