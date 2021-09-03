Submit Release
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size, Share, Price Analysis, Demand and Forecast Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Polybutadiene Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global polybutadiene rubber market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Polybutadienerubber(PBR) is a synthetic general-purpose elastomer used as an alternative to natural rubber (NR). It is produced by anionic polymerization or by coordination polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene in a non-polar solvent. As it offers excellent resilience, strength, abrasion and water resistance and low glass transition temperature, PBR finds extensive application in the formulation of tires for passenger cars, trucks, and racing cars.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the adoption of liquid PBR to manufacture hoses, belts, shoes, rubber bands, coatings, and adhesives. This, along with the thriving automotive industry, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.PBRprovidesa low fuel consumption rate, low rolling resistance and long life to the tires. As a result, it is used in the production of high-quality components in luxury and semi utility vehicles (SUVs). Besides this, an increase in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on account of rising environmental concernsis also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are utilizing bio feedstock and other natural resources in the production of synthetic rubber. This, in confluence with rapid industrialization and increasing expenditure capacities of individuals, iscreating a favorable market outlook.

Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Synthomer plc, Synthos (FTF Galleon S.A.), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and UBE Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Product:

High Cis
Low Cis
High Trans
High Vinyl

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online
Offline

Breakup by Application:

Tire Manufacturing
Polymer Modification
Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

