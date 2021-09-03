TOTH FILES NEW ELECTION AUDIT LEGISLATION

by: Rep. Toth, Steve

09/02/2021

COMPANION BILL MOVES FORWARD IN TX SENATE

Austin, TX — Thursday, Representative Steve Toth (The Woodlands), who filed the first bill to audit Texas’ 2020 election, doubled down on his commitment to an audit with HB 244. “This new bill creates a detailed process for initiating an audit,” Rep. Toth said. “Voters deserve to know that their vote is being counted accurately and that the election systems we use are safe from fraud.

“After the overwhelming support for my initial bill (HB 26), colleagues in the House and Senate have been collaborating on several audit proposals,” Toth continued. “I’m thankful for the leadership the Lieutenant Governor and Senator Bettencourt have shown to get to the bottom of the 2020 election. Because of their effort, the Senate companion to HB 244 is moving forward. It’s high time to audit and prosecute any violations of Texas election law. With limited time left in the second special session, we will again be filing these two bills in the next session.”

Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth is a proven fiscal conservative serving on the powerful Appropriations Committee. He has been a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OANN, and KTRH.

For inquiries, please contact: Trent Williams (254) 935-0387, Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov. For our press kit: https://bit.ly/TothEPK For link to bill text: https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/History.aspx?LegSess=872&Bill=HB244

Contact Info