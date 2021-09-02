Williston Barracks Updated Press Release / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A103087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/18/21
STREET: Thompson Road
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Westman Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter Morel, 34, of Essex Junction
VEHICLE YEAR: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
****UPDATE****
The Vermont State Police identified the operator of the truck who left the scene of this crash as Peter Morel of Essex Junction. Peter’s whereabouts are unknown so the Vermont State Police has applied for an arrest warrant through the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division. Morel was also issued several traffic tickets pertaining to this crash.
Original Press Release
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 18, 2021 at approximately 1637 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Thompson Road near Westman Road, for a truck that crashed through a stone wall. The operator of the truck fled the scene, and their identity is unknown at this time. The truck, a tan Ford F-150 with black fender flares, was not registered and was bearing an unassigned Vermont registration plate. The rock wall that was damaged was hand built by the owner of the property. Anyone with information about the operator of the truck should contact Trooper Cote.
Respectfully,
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742