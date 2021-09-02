I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Reopens in Center City Philadelphia Following Flash Flooding across Southeast Pennsylvania
King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between South Street and Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) in Center City Philadelphia has reopened following Wednesday’s flash flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Eastbound I-76 between I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and South Street remains closed.
The following state highways also remain closed at this hour:
Philadelphia
- I-676 between I-95 and I-76
- Kelly Drive
Bucks County
- U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)
- Route 32 (River Road)
- Route 232 (Second Street Pike)
- Route 263 (Upper York Road)
- Route 309
- Route 313 (Spring Valley Road)
- Route 513 Hulmeville Road
- Bethlehem Pike
-
- Blue School Road
- Bristol Road
- Butler Avenue
- Edison Furlong Road
- Ferry Road
- Galloway Road
- Main Street
- Main Street/Park Avenue/Constitution Avenue
- Marienstein Road/Bridgeton Hill Road
- Mearns Road
- Haunted Lane
- Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike
- Newtown Richboro Road
- Old Lincoln Highway
- Souderton Road
- State Road
- State Street
- Stony Brook Road
- Swamp Road
- Upper Tinicum Church Road
- Wrightstown Rd /Worthington Mill Road
Chester County
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)
- Route 724 (Schuylkill Road)
- Manor Road
Delaware County
- U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)
- Cheyney Road
- Dutton Mill Road
- Gradyville Road
- MacDade Boulevard
Montgomery
- Route 63 (Moreland Road)
- Route 152 (Limekiln Pike)
- Route 309 North ramp to Highland Avenue
- Fourth Street
- Horsham Road
- Pawlings Road/Park Avenue
- Norristown Road
- Old York Road
- Philmont Avenue
- Pine Road
- Stenton Avenue
- Sumneytown Pike/Main Street
For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.
PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800
# # #