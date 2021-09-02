I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Reopens in Center City Philadelphia Following Flash Flooding across Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between South Street and Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) in Center City Philadelphia has reopened following Wednesday’s flash flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Eastbound I-76 between I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and South Street remains closed.

The following state highways also remain closed at this hour:

Philadelphia

I-676 between I-95 and I-76

Kelly Drive

Bucks County

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)

Route 32 (River Road)

Route 232 (Second Street Pike)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 309

Route 313 (Spring Valley Road)

Route 513 Hulmeville Road

Bethlehem Pike



Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Butler Avenue

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Galloway Road

Main Street

Main Street/Park Avenue/Constitution Avenue

Marienstein Road/Bridgeton Hill Road

Mearns Road

Haunted Lane

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Newtown Richboro Road

Old Lincoln Highway

Souderton Road

State Road

State Street

Stony Brook Road

Swamp Road

Upper Tinicum Church Road

Wrightstown Rd /Worthington Mill Road

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road)

Manor Road

Delaware County

U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)

Cheyney Road

Dutton Mill Road

Gradyville Road

MacDade Boulevard

Montgomery

Route 63 (Moreland Road)

Route 152 (Limekiln Pike)

Route 309 North ramp to Highland Avenue

Fourth Street

Horsham Road

Pawlings Road/Park Avenue

Norristown Road

Old York Road

Philmont Avenue

Pine Road

Stenton Avenue

Sumneytown Pike/Main Street

For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

