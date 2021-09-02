I-76 East, I-676, Among Many State Highways Still Closed Due to Flash Flooding across Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – More than 40 state highways across Southeast Pennsylvania including eastbound Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia remain closed following Wednesday’s flash flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The following state highways remain closed:

Philadelphia

I-76 East between I-676 and South Street

I-676 between I-95 and I-76

Kelly Drive

During the closure of I-76 and I-676 in Philadelphia, PennDOT urges motorists to use Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 to avoid the closure.

Bucks County

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 232 (Second Street Pike

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 313 (Swamp Road)

Route 513 (Hulmeville Road)

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Haunted Lane

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road)

Route 926

Clay Creek Road

Linfield Road

Manor Road

Pothouse Road

Pughtown Road

Strickersville Road

Delaware County

U.S. 1 South (Baltimore Pike)

Cheyney Road

Dutton Mill Road

Gradyville Road

MacDade Boulevard

Montgomery

Route 63 (Moreland Road)

Route 152 (Limekiln Pike)

Route 263 (Old York Road)

Route 309 North ramp to Highland Avenue

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike/Main Street)

Pawlings Road/Park Avenue

Norristown Road

Philmont Avenue

Pine Road

Stenton Avenue

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #