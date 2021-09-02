XGRiD Campers Announces Exclusive Partnership with Australia’s AOR, Australian Off-Road, Bringing the Outback out West
AOR’s first US models Sierra and Sierra ZR are arriving soon at XGRiD Las Vegas Headquarters
It has been a goal of ours to bring the Outback out West and introduce AOR to the American market. Working closely with AOR, we adapted two models to meet the needs of our US customer base.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XGRiD Campers is partnering with Australian Off Road (AOR) as the exclusive US distributor of AOR’s micro campers for customers looking to escape the ordinary. XGRiD worked with AOR’s team in designing US market versions of AOR’s top-selling teardrop units.
— Loren Walker, CEO XGRiD Campers
A leader in the Australian market, AOR has been building strong, reliable off-road campers for over 20 years. Recognized for their line of larger, award-winning hybrid and off-road caravans, AOR introduced their two Micro Camper models in 2020, the Sierra and Sierra ZR. After initial testing showed a resounding interest from customers in the US, AOR sought out a distributor who mirrored their culture and passion for the off-grid lifestyle.
“We are thrilled to be entering the US market with XGRiD as our exclusive US dealer. Their stellar reputation of consulting with customers to identify and configure the right rig for their individual lifestyle, is a complement to the culture and commitment to service that AOR is well known for,” says Russell Evans, General Manager of Australian Off Road. “We worked closely with Loren and his team in configuring the US models specific to American buyers so they can enjoy our top-of-the-line Micro Campers for the first time in the US.”
AOR current US models that will be available through XGRiD Campers are the Sierra and the Sierra ZR. Described as a secure bunker, the Sierra is AOR’s most versatile model yet. Designed and built exclusively by AOR it includes state-of-the-art REDARC RedVision vehicle management system, proprietary independent trailing arm suspension, and is 100% dust proof. The Sierra ZR takes AOR back to their roots, providing a flexible configuration for overlanders who may already have their own gear, yet is capable of the most extreme adventures with its 41-degree departure angle, up to 52 gal of water, and the Bundutec electronic lift roof top tent.
“It has been a goal of ours to bring the Outback out West and introduce AOR to the American market,” says Loren Walker, CEO XGRiD Campers. “We worked closely with AOR to adapt two of their models for the US and to meet the needs of our customers. The Sierra will appeal to those seeking a fully loaded adventure basecamp, while the Sierra ZR will be the right fit for our customers seeking a lighter weight, configurable, off-road rig that can handle the most aggressive terrain.”
XGRID has forged strong partnerships with many of the industry’s best manufacturers and works closely with each of them to test new products and continually improve existing models. Fueled by the pandemic, overland camper sales have soared, with a skew towards the adventurer. Many enthusiasts continue to take advantage of the new remote work lifestyle using their off-road camper to explore the great outdoors. Others reconnect with nature over weekend trips. XGRiD Campers anticipates the industry will grow for years to come and serves both first-time adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts by pairing customers with the perfect off-grid camper to rent or buy.
XGRiD Campers Las Vegas 8,500 sq. ft. headquarters is located next to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information about the AOR models and to schedule a showroom tour, call 702.779.3397 or visit www.xgridcampers.com.
About Australian Off Road
Australian Off Road has been building strong, reliable camper trailers and caravans since 2000. With every concept designed, AOR has pushed the boundaries of innovation to provide its customers with the best off-road camping experience. AOR is 100% locally owned and operated on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. For more information, visit www.australianoffroad.com.au.
About XGRiD Campers
Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world’s leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, they help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas and serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
