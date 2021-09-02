Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) for Public Districts Now Open – Due October 15

Public School Districts Only

OPEN: September 1 – DUE DATE: October 15

Assessed Valuation and Levies Collects information about assessed valuation by county and fund levies, system square miles, and high school distance. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323

Elementary Site Allowance Form to be completed by a school district with multiple elementary attendance sites. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323

Estimated Expenditure for LEP and Poverty Estimated expenditure for next year’s LEP and Poverty expenditures. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323

Human Resources Director Contacts – Open All Year Used to collect name and email address for correspondence related to notices regarding teacher and administrative certificates, evaluation systems, surveys, and data. The contact listed may have a similar role to an HR Director. For questions, contact the NDE Helpdesk ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Non-Certificated Staff Report of Non-Certificated Staff. For questions, contact NDE Helpdesk ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

PK Instructional Program Hours/K Program Collects data regarding the number of hours per week and per year of operation for pre-kindergarten center-based classrooms in the school and data regarding the type of kindergarten program that is offered in the school. For questions, contact Tammi Hicken tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3184

Student Growth Adjustment School districts must estimate 2021-2022 average daily membership and provide evidence supporting the estimate. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323

Summer School Student Unit Number of students by grade who attend summer school. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323

Title I Annual Caseload Count of Children In Local Institutions For Neglected or Delinquent – Due Date: December 5 To provide the State Educational Agency with current information on the location and number of children living in institutions for neglected or delinquent children, or in local correctional institutions. Used in the Title I formula for computing allocations for local educational agencies. For questions, contact Pat Frost – pat.frost@nebraska.gov (402) 471-2478

Two-Year New School Adjustment Application School districts applying for the two-year new school adjustment will need to provide estimated additional student capacity and provide supporting evidence. For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-3323