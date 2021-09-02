Meeting to discuss statewide bacteria water quality improvement plan

DES MOINES – Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in lake environments for bacteria can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel.

Multiple lakes throughout the state are on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of indicator bacteria. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, builds on a 2020 plan that showed where the bacteria comes from and how these problems can be addressed in three initial study areas. This second phase of the document focuses on Brushy Creek Lake, Lake Ahquabi and Lake Macbride. More lakes will be added to the document as additional information is collected and analyzed.

The plan explores the amounts and contributing source areas of bacteria entering the lake systems and offers potential solutions to reduce those levels and work toward fixing the problem. The document functions as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lakes and specifically the beach and swimming area.

The presentation is available now at youtube.com/iowadnr through Oct. 4. The full document can be downloaded on the Iowa DNR’s website at the following: http://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environment/WaterQuality/ WatershedImprovement/ WatershedResearchData/ WaterImprovementPlans/ PublicMeetingsPlans.aspx.

Public comments on the plan must be submitted by Oct. 4 via email to james.hallmark@dnr.iowa.gov .

After gathering Iowans’ comments, the DNR will forward the final plan, also called by its technical name of Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.