Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program accepting additional applications

Local governments, schools and service organizations are eligible to apply for tree-planting grants in counties hard-hit by the 2020 derecho. The application deadline has been extended to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program is open to organizations located within the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation. The Iowa Legislature appropriated $250,000 of state infrastructure funds to DNR for the community-based tree-planting program to help recover from the derecho.

Reimbursable grants from $500 to $5,000 can be used to purchase and plant trees on publicly owned lands. Tree species must be suitable to Iowa’s climate. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street right-of-ways, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails.

Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ urbanforestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals.