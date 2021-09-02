Mansa Musa International Academy partners with Vytal Studios to offer education programs to youth and adults
Mansa Musa International Academy in a partnership with Vytal Studios to offer a variety of advanced digital education programs to regional youth and adults
Children at an increasingly younger age desire for their educational experience to mean something”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vytal Studios has partnered with Mansa Musa International Academy (MMIA) in the areas of creative and technical education in order to advance the skill sets and training of underserved K-12 population segments, and produce more buoyant and agile mindsets for personal and professional success.
— Sunni Ali, Ed. D, Mansa Musa International Academy Co-Founder
Through a comprehensive whole child approach, MMIA students are instructionally trained to critically read and write, perform, and apply math and science learned principles to compete in a global society. The enrichment of such a curriculum develops each student intellectually, physically, and socially.
The MMIA educational plan is structured on four pillars:
1. Integrating holistic nutrition, physical fitness, and overall wellness across curricular content
2. Aligning mathematical and scientific concepts to real world applications
3. Increasing a critical awareness and comprehension of cultural variants and global entities through literature arts, foreign language enrichment, and social science principles
4. Expressing and interpreting the visual and performing arts
“Being an educator for K-12 for 23 years and an Associate Professor for eight years in the College of Education at Northeastern Illinois University has allowed me to understand what a culturally responsive and liberated educated model should look like to advance student learning outcomes. Providing students with a curriculum that challenges them to exceed academic standards while preparing them to achieve in a multifaceted and dual economy remains critical more than ever before. The sense of a school community with this directiveness will allow students to understand the importance of having multiple skills and learn how to apply entrepreneurial and dynamic talents to levy diverse income streams to compete and succeed.” Sunni Ali, Ed. D, Mansa Musa International Academy Co-Founder.
MMIA recognizes the opportunity to provide their whole child pedagogy while simultaneously exposing academy members to technology skills development and future career opportunities, which is why they reached out to Vytal Studios. Vytal Studios has agreed to provide educational and paid internship opportunities to academy members, as well as mentors and instructors, at no cost to MMIA.
“Children at an increasingly younger age desire for their educational experience to mean something — they are predisposed to change the world and they crave experiences with more flexibility that feed their souls and have a positive effect on society. Unfortunately, a common barrier to human development and success is lack of access to, and meaningful engagement with, resources and mentors. We will open the advanced digital production facilities and technologies of Vytal Studios, and provide programming for academy members to develop creative thinking and technology skills. This will increase the pipeline of student innovators and cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets, boosting their pursuit of higher education and careers that are in demand, such as software application and game development, computer programming and electrical engineering, and user experience design.” Matt Woolman, Vytal Studios Chief Strategy Officer.
Richmond, VA-based Vytal Studios is an advanced digital production studio that creates transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through video, short and feature length film, simulation, gaming, and extended reality.
Matt Woolman
Vytal Studios
+1 804-833-4016
email us here