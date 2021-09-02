Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,523 in the last 365 days.

Bridge work east of Saratoga may cause delays

SARATOGA, Wyo. — Travelers on the Snowy Range Scenic Byway may experience delays as crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin bridge work east of Saratoga on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Work will be focused on a structure located at mile marker 57 on Wyoming Highway 130. Crews will first construct a detour, after which they will begin replacing the timber structure with a culvert.

Motorists can expect delays from this work, including lane closures and flaggers as the detour is being built followed by a traffic light directing motorists across the single-lane detour once it’s in place. Be prepared to slow down and expect potential delays from this project. In any work zone, avoid driving distracted.

This project is in response to weight restrictions placed on the structure earlier this spring that limited logging operations and other traffic on the highway. Once this work is complete, no weight restrictions for legal loads will be in place for the structure.

This work is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to material availability or adverse weather.

-30-

You just read:

Bridge work east of Saratoga may cause delays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.