SUWON-SI, GWONSEON-GU, KOREA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.

BeVeg is the only ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment programme and accredited by the National Accreditation Centre (NAC)

BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles.

KTCR is one of South Korea's leading testing and certification agencies and is dedicated to enhancing safety and quality. KTCR is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

