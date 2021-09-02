KTCR is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard
KTCR has been building close relations with overseas certification agencies and adds to other certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.”SUWON-SI, GWONSEON-GU, KOREA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.
BeVeg is the only ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment programme and accredited by the National Accreditation Centre (NAC)
BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles.
KTCR is one of South Korea's leading testing and certification agencies and is dedicated to enhancing safety and quality. KTCR is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg.
KTCR has been building close relations with overseas certification agencies and adds to other certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.
