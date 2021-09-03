Engine, Turbine Solutions Provider Governor Control Systems First In U.S. To Achieve Woodward’s VariStroke Certification
Governor Control Systems Technician Michael Morel Prepares to Install a Woodward Varistroke Actuator
Governor Control Systems--part of MSHS Group--is first in the U.S. to achieve Woodward certification to perform maintenance on VariStroke-I turbine actuators.
“Now, our customers who use Woodward equipment have a certified alternative to ensure their warranty and product integrity. Ours is the highest level of service you can get outside the factory,” explained GCS General Manager Kenny Dennis, who oversees the GCS Mandeville, Louisiana facility where all the certified Woodward VariStroke I service will be performed.
GCS’s newly achieved Woodward VariStroke I “Silver” and “Bronze” certifications will add significant capacities to GCS’ Woodward-approved maintenance services. Beginning in January 2021, GCS service technicians initiated the detailed certification process in which testing and training resulted in successful evaluations that led to GCS being the first U.S. channel partner to perform the authorized maintenance services.
Highly trained GCS technicians experienced in servicing the newest power generation technology enabled the company to facilitate the certification process and augment its longstanding relationship as a Woodward Channel Partner.
This certification achievement exemplifies GCS’s commitment to its clients who will benefit from manufacturer-quality services delivered by a trusted partner, thus saving them time and money.
“Achieving this certification was a time and labor-intensive process,” Dennis noted. “To do it, we’ve made an investment in tooling upgrades needed to work on the VariStroke, which is often used in critical power generation applications. An unexpected outage can be expensive and even dangerous where public infrastructure is concerned, so getting our customers’ equipment back up and running as quickly as possible is imperative.”
As the largest authorized Woodward channel partner, GCS’ sales, service and engineering teams are recognized as Woodward governor and controls system specialists certified to perform Woodward warranty evaluations, training, repair and field service worldwide.
About MSHS Group
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the MSHS Group goes to market through three business units, Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Governor Control Systems and Advanced Bonded Customs Services (MSHS Group). It has grown into a leading independent solutions and services provider of reputable OEM brands in marine and power generation applications.
MSHS Group specializes in the integration of equipment, services, and control systems for customers in the marine, industrial, government, and commercial segments globally.
For more information about the MSHS Group, please visit mshs.com or contact Kerissa Bradley at 954-763-3660 ext. 1309 or kerissa.bradley@mshs.com.
###
Jennifer J.H. Pierce
Pierson Grant Public Relations
jpierce@piersongrant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Governor Control Systems Technician Michael Morel Prepares to Install a Woodward Varistroke Actuator