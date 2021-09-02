2021-09-02 09:23:15.09 $5.9 Million Lotto Ticket Sold in Rock Hill

2021-09-02 09:23:15.09

A Missouri Lottery player in Rock Hill has won a $5.9 million Lotto jackpot prize. The winner, a customer at On the Run, 9401 Manchester Road, matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing.

“If you picked up a Lotto ticket for last night’s drawing at this On the Run location, check your tickets carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can scan your ticket on our mobile app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it’s a winner.”

The winning Lotto numbers for Sept. 1 were: 2, 12, 18, 21, 29 and 32.

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Feb. 28.

Claims for prizes of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.