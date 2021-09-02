2021-09-02 14:03:04.233 Player Shocked by $77,777 Prize In Camden County

Submit Release
After purchasing a Missouri Lottery “Silver 7s” ticket at Hy-Vee, 929 Highway D in Osage Beach, a Missouri Lottery player was soon shocked to discover she had won one of the game’s $77,777 top prizes.

After scratching the winning numbers (but not the prizes) on her ticket, the player quickly saw there were a lot of “7” symbols, meaning the corresponding prize had been won. Assuming she’d won a few dollars, she then scratched the first prize amount, which was $10,000.

Scratching the rest of the ticket, she realized she’d won a total of $77,777.

More than $8.2 million prizes in the “Silver 7s” game remain unclaimed, including two other $77,777 top prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com.

