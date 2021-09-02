Middle Tennessee Lane Closures September 1-8, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

SR 455 from MM 0.87 - 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 EB/WB from MM 38-39. The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/2. Traffic will be shifted across the bridge in both directions for parapet repairs. A minimum 2’ shoulder will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width, including shoulders from 32’ to 28’.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 47.00 – 54.00. There will be maintenance on the ITS System on Thurs 9/2 8PM-2AM.There will be a shoulder closure on I-24 WB at the Silliman Evans Bridge (MM 49.4) and Ellington Pkwy (MM 47.6) to replace CCTV. The installation work will consist of a right outside lane closure and shoulder closure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 54.00 – 55.00. There will be maintenance on the ITS System on Tues 9/7 8PM-2AM. There will be a shoulder closure on I-24 WB at Briley Pkwy (MM 54.6) to replace CCTV. The installation work will consist of a right outside lane closure and shoulder closure.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 MM 53.0-80 The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions), 8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 - 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 219.5-219.7. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 84.60-87.30 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 84.00 – 86.00. There will be maintenance on the ITS System on Thurs 9/2 8PM-2AM. There will be a shoulder closure on I-65 SB at Cumberland River Bridge (MM 86) to replace CCTV. The installation work will consist of a right outside lane closure and shoulder closure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be single lane closures westbound on Murfreesboro Road from Fesslers Lane to Foster Avenue for concrete repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be a single lane closures westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave for saw cutting concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 0.00 - 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for paving and bridge joints.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 - 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from MM 9.00 – 13.00. There will be maintenance on the ITS System on Tues 9/2 8PM-2AM. There will be a shoulder closure and inside lane closure on Briley Pkwy EB at Cumberland River Bridge (MM 13.7) to replace CCTV. There will be an outside lane and shoulder closure on Briley Parkway SB at Two Rivers Pkwy (MM 9.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 24-MM 26. Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend). Thurs 9/2 thru Wes 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). 7AM-5PM. There will be a lane closure for re-striping and preparing for lane shift.

LOOK AHEAD: Fri 9/10 thru Mon 9/13 - 5AM, there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.

Fri 9/17 thru Mon 9/20 - 5AM, there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work

Fri 9/24 thru Mon 9/27 - 5AM, there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work

Fri 10/1 thru Mon 10/4 - 5AM, there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin shotblasting for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 EB direction. Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 8PM-5AM. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the EB bridge at LM 13.15.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

I-40 from MM 152.60 - 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping and permanent striping on I-40 in both directions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 - 19.00. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/2020. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 76 from LM 14.1-14.2 and SR 112 LM 9.19-9.41 Intersection Improvements. Grading. Drainage and Construction of retaining walls. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). 9AM-3PM. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 7PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for the installation of final pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 60-62. The grading, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. A minimum of 2’ shoulders will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width including shoulders from 38’ to 28’.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 - 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions)9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 - 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 near SR 80 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 15.77-LM 21.56 Resurfacing on US 70. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). 8AM-2:45PM. SR 24 near SR 264 to Putnam County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD: 9/11 Ceremony. September 11, 7AM-11AM. The City of Gallatin wants to close a lane on Main Street from Chief Bill Crook Blvd to S Water for the ceremony.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 - 18.80. Gateway Drive extension Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions)9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 - 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.80 - 6.50. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM M-F, 6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 181-182. The repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Road (LM 0.02) Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). 8PM-5AM. There will be nightly lane closures in the EB and WB directions for milling, paving and deck sealant operations on the I-40 bridges over County Line Road.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00. The resurfacing of I-840. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 6AM-6PM. Temporary lane closure in both directions for the milling and paving of I-840.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM, 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3PM and Wed 9/8 12AM-2AM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work. There will be 2-4 intermittent 15-minute closures of SR 96 near Abington Ridge Lane as Comcast crews transfer their overhead utility lines.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 246 LM 12.97-13.76 Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. to US 431. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions). 9AM-3PM. The will be a lane closure for concrete ramp retrofit.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.50 - 226.50. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232.00 - 236.00. The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for paving activities.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 - 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 9/2 thru Weds 9/8 (EXCL. Holiday Restrictions) 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

MAINTENANCE

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from LM 13.4-13.7. Roadway repair/patching. Thurs 9/2. 9AM – 3PM Alternating lane closures in both directions of Murfreesboro Pike (SR 1) at Donelson Pike intersection for roadway patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 7.2-12.5. Installation of curbs, ramps and other pedestrian related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transit Thurs 9/2 9AM-3PM, 8PM-5AM. Single right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps and other pedestrian relate construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from LM 11.10 - 11.70. Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation. Thurs 9/2 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 - 5.34. Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 9/2 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 2.94-3.61. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 9/2 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 15.80 – 16.20 and 18.00 – 19.00. Milling and paving Thurs 9/2 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 LM 3.47-3.62 Road widening. Thurs 9/2. 9AM-3PM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on SR 171 for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 - 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs 9/2 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 431 from LM 8.45-8.55. Make a top on a water main. Thurs 9/2 9PM-5AM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on Broadway between 18th Ave. South and 19th Ave. South for work on water main.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6 9/11 Ceremony 7AM – 11AM. The City of Gallatin is asking for a temporary lane closure on Main St from Chief Bill Crook Boulevard to S. Water for the ceremony

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 65.00 - 71.00. Slope mowing on shoulder. Fri 9/2 9AM-3PM. SB shoulder closure from SR 96 to SR 253 for slope mowing.

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 MM 75.00. Blasting. Now thru Thurs 9/9 12PM-4PM. Utilizing Wilson Co. SD for rolling roadblocks, all lanes will always remain open. No Saturday work is scheduled at this time. May need to schedule a Saturday if weather causes a delay in the weekday work.

UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Sunday, August 29 through Thursday, September 2, 9PM to 5AM, CENTURYLINK will have lane closures on SR 24 Broadway from 8th Ave. to 7th Ave. for conduit and F/O installation via open cut at LM 12.31.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Tuesday, October 5, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 FRANKLIN PIKE for gas main installation via horizontal directional drill (HDD) from between Curtiswood LN S and Curtiswood LN N to Hazelwood Circle at LM 3.91-3.60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Woodmont Blvd. for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 5.83 to LM 5.71.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Harding Pl. for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 4.22 to LM 3.80.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) for boring installation of conduit and fiber under SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at LM 6.2.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now until Friday, September 17, Metro Water and Sewer will have 24/7 lane closures on SR 106 Broadway in between Lyle Ave and 20th Ave. for storm water drain replacement. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times, from LM 8.41 to 8.33.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 10, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (via Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on Broadway from 1406 through 1502 for water line removal and replacement, LM 8.71-8.55.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 10, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (via Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on Broadway from 1501 through 1527 for water line removal and replacement, LM 8.71-8.55.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 26 through Friday, September 3, 9AM-3PM, XO will have lane closures on Charlotte Pike from 26th Ave. to City Ave. for boring placing conduit and fiber. LM 10.16-10.47.

