Adaptive Sports Foundation Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment and Programming
Equipment to help remove barrier for individuals with disabilities to participate in outdoor recreation
The Adaptive Sports Foundation is extremely grateful to The Hartford and Move United for their generous support.”WINDHAM, NY, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Windham, New York, committed to empowering lives through adaptive sports, was recently awarded a grant from The Hartford as part of its Ability Equipped® program.
— Cherisse Young
The grant will enable Adaptive Sports Foundation (ASF), a member of the Move United network, to purchase a variety of adaptive sports equipment including hand cycles, adaptive mountain bikes and bi skis.
In addition, The Hartford surprised 19 year-old Caitlin McConnell with a brand new, custom fit mono ski. Born with cerebral palsy, McConnell was introduced to skiing 10 years ago and has been working on progressing to a monoski the last two years. The custom equipment will provide her with the opportunity to advance her skiing skills during the upcoming winter season.
“The Adaptive Sports Foundation is extremely grateful to The Hartford and Move United for their generous support. This grant will enable the ASF to have a more robust inventory when it comes to adaptive equipment. The addition of the highly specialized bikes and bi skis will allow the ASF to serve a larger cross section of the disabled community and empower more people through adaptive sports to live their best life,” said Cherisse Young, ASF’s Director of Development.
The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of physical rehabilitation following a disabling illness or injury. Created in 2019, The Hartford’s Ability Equipped® program makes adaptive sports more accessible through equipment donations, a digital fitness platform -- Move United OnDemand -- and The Hartford Competition Series.
The ASF debuted the adaptive sports equipment donated as part of The Hartford’s Ability Equipped® program on August 31at the Gwen Allard Adaptive Sports Center located in Windham NY, in conjunction with a ASF’s Warriors in Motion three day cycling and mountain biking event. The ASF’s Warriors in Motion programs provide injured veterans with a basic knowledge and practice of wellness for lifelong healthy living. Participants learn through interactive and experiential environments and explore all aspects of wellness and human performance.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here