I-99 Improvement Project Nears Completion

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

No work is scheduled for Monday, September 6, or Tuesday, September 7. On Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9, the contractor will mill rumble strips and complete pavement markings on I-99 northbound. A slow-moving operation alternating between the right (travel) and left (passing) lanes may result in stopped or slowed traffic within the work zone while the contractor completes this work. PennDOT urges motorists to stay alert for stopped and slowed traffic conditions and allow extra travel time if traveling I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte.

The contractor does not expect the remaining work on this project to impact traffic. Overall work consisted of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface. It also consisted of installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. The contract amount of this project is $4.6 million. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423 Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

