Road Closure Update Across the Region Due to Flooding – 3:00 PM

​Motorists are advised that the following state roadways across the region are closed due to flooding and/or debris and they should use caution while traveling.

The following roadways will remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and roadways can be checked for any damage.

Bedford County:

-Route 1020 (Cypher Road) from the intersection of (Cypher Road/Plank Road) in Hopewell Township to the intersection of Route 915 (Sandy Run Road) in Broad Top Township.

-Route 913 from the intersection of Route 26 (Raystown Road) to the intersection of Seventeenth Street in Liberty Township.

-Route 26 from the intersection of 915 (Sandy Run) in Broad Top Township to the intersection of 913 in Liberty Township.

-Route 2025 (Milk and Water Road) from the intersection of Black Valley Road to the intersection of Fifth Ave. in West Providence Township.

Re-Opened-Route 1014 (Briar Valley Road/Chalybeate Road) from the intersection of Belden Road to the intersection of Imlertown Road in Bedford Township.

Blair County:

-Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Upper Reese Road to the intersection go William Penn Highway in Frankstown Township.

Cambria County:

Re-Opened-Route 1009 (Dutch Road) from the intersection of Krug Road in Allegheny Township to the intersection of Farabaugh Road in East Carroll Township.

Fulton County:

-Route 655 from the intersection of Mill Road in Licking Creek Township to the intersection of Taylor Road in Dublin Township.

-Route 4015 (Hoover Road) from the intersection of Route 913 (New Grenada Highway to the intersection of Route 4017 (Houck Road) in Wells Township.

-Route 1012 (Plum Hollow Road) from the intersection of Great Cove Road to the intersection of Route 475 (North Clear Ridge Road) in Dublin Township.

Re-Opened-Route 4008 (Dublin Mills Road) from the intersection of Millers Road to the intersection of Selea Hollow Road in Taylor Township.

-Route 655 from the intersection of Timber Ridge Road in Licking Creek Township to the intersection of Railroad Street in Taylor Township.

Huntingdon County:

Re-Opened-Route 305 from the beginning of Route 305 to the intersection of Alexandria Pike in Porter Township.

-Route 3003 (Power Plant Road) from the Bedford County Line to the intersection of River Road in Hopewell Township.

Re-Opened-Route 2016 (Valley Street/Chester Furnace Road) from the intersection of Monroe Valley Road to the intersection of Clark Road in Cromwell Township.

-Route 522 at the intersection of Keystone Road to the intersection of Aughwick Mills Road in Shirley Township.

-Route 103 from the intersection of Arrowhead Way to the intersection of Bilger Road in Shirley Township.

-Route 4005 (Alexandria Pike/Pike Street) from the intersection of River road to the intersection of Berwick Forge Road in Porter Township.

-Route 3027 (Beavertown Road) from the intersection of Sugar Run Road to the intersection New Fording Road in Todd Township.

Re-Opened-Route 1017 (Martin Gap Road) from the intersection of Toner Camp Road to the intersection of Old Town Road in Miller Township.

Re-Opened-Route 1008 (Myton Road) from the intersection of 305 (Shavers Creek Road) to the intersection of Hughes Road in West Township.

Re-Opened-Route 3043 (Snyder Run Road) from the intersection of Snyder Run Road in Juniata Township to the intersection of Henderson Overlook in Smithfield Township.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

