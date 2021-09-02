Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Opens ‘21-22 with Record First-Year Class, 89% of All Students Fully Vaccinated
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
The new school year has brought a record 643 first-year students from 38 states and eight countries to campus; 30% of the incoming class is racially diverse
We've totally re-engineered our enrollment management process ... All of these adjustments helped us succeed this year and have put us on a pathway for sustained enrollment success in the future. ”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has started the 2021-22 academic year with a record 643 first-year students, a 17% increase from last year’s class.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Inst. of Tech.
Features of the incoming class include:
• Representing more than 520 high schools from 38 states and eight countries including China, India and South Korea
• Median high school GPA increased to 4.06 including 73 students who were ranked in the top three of their high school class. Reported test scores increased with 50 students achieving perfect SAT or ACT math scores.
• 30% of the incoming class is racially diverse
• Increases among students from Indiana, California, and other national markets
• 20% of the students are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell Grant recipients
• Nearly 70% of the incoming Noblitt Scholars are female
"We are thrilled to welcome these new students from all over the country and the world to enjoy our vibrant campus," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons, noting that the record increase came despite COVID pandemic challenges. "We've totally re-engineered our enrollment management process. It's always been data-driven, but we've gotten a little more scientific with our processes. We've also broadened our recruiting network, with alumni and the campus community more actively involved in the process, and refined our marketing and outreach efforts. All of these adjustments helped us succeed this year and have put us on a pathway for sustained enrollment success in the future."
The incoming students joined approximately 1,500 returning students for the first day of fall quarter classes on Thursday, September 2.
The in-person classes started with 89% of students and 86% of faculty and staff members having filed proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated students and employees must complete mandatory bi-weekly COVID-19 testing, under the institute’s “Rose Ready” health and safety protocols. The campus health services office continues to accept vaccination appointments.
“Our attitude towards campus health aligns with our goals as a student body – to stand alongside each other. The campus vaccination rates reflect not only Rose-Hulman's commitment to science, but also our community's drive to protect one another,” said Student Government Association President Addison White, a senior mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He pointed out that Rose-Hulman’s student leadership, through SGA, allocated funds last spring to promote, incentivize and educate the campus community about the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits.
The 2021-22 school year also marked the opening of the institute’s $29 million New Academic Building, with its 70,000 square feet of design studios and state-of-the-art chemistry, biochemistry and food science laboratories. There also are flexible classrooms and spaces for collaboration and innovation across many academic disciplines in this new facility.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
