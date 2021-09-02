Modified District Government Services for Labor Day 2021

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 6, 2021, the District Government will observe Labor Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. Mayor Bowser will also host the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge 5K at 9 am on Labor Day.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters will be open all day on Monday, September 6. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, September 6.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR splash parks will be open to the public on Monday, September 6, from 10 am – 8 pm.

The following remaining Outdoor Pools will be open from 10 am to 6 pm then close for the season:

Ward 1: Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Avenue, NW)

Ward 2: Francis Pool (2435 N Street, NW)

Ward 5: Langdon Park Pool (2860 Mills Avenue, NE)

Ward 6: Rosedale Pool (1701 Gales Street, NE)

Ward 7: Ridge Road Pool (830 Ridge Road, SE)

Ward 8: Oxon Run Pool (501 Mississippi Avenue, SE)

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, September 4 and Monday, September 6. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District-operated vaccination sites and COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, September 6. Residents can still get vaccinated at pharmacies and clinics across DC, and can find vaccination sites at vaccines.gov. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing. All Test Yourself drop boxes will be open for DROP OFF only on Monday, September 6.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, September 6. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book an at-home vaccination appointment, call 1-855-363-0333.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Monday, September 6. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Monday, September 6. Renters and housing providers can apply for funding to cover rental and utility payments online at stay.dc.gov.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 6.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Monday, September 6. The Library will be available online. The Library will reopen Tuesday, September 7. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, September 6.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, September 6.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, September 6.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

On Monday, September 6, the DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

All household trash and recycling collection normally scheduled for Monday, September 6 will be collected on Tuesday, September 7.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Monday, September 6; full service will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

All parking enforcement on Monday, September 6 will be suspended except Streetcar ticketing and towing. All parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, September 7 during permitted work hours.

Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, September 6 for the Labor Day holiday. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed on that day. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect.

All other parking enforcement will be suspended.

DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.