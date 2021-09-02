AG Schmitt Obtains $245,000 Default Judgment Against St. Louis County Contractor

The Attorney General’s Office filed a Petition against Anderson earlier this year. After Anderson failed to respond to the Petition, the Court entered a default judgment against him. The judgment includes $245,921.00 for restitution to consumers, and another $34,591.10 in fees and penalties. The judgment also prohibits Anderson from accepting advance payments from consumers for construction, renovation, and/or remodeling services.

The Attorney General encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of a similar scam to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

A copy of the final Judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-08-12-final-default-judgment(12621079-1).pdf?sfvrsn=1c7b401b_2