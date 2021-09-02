Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,537 in the last 365 days.

AG Schmitt Obtains $245,000 Default Judgment Against St. Louis County Contractor

AG Schmitt Obtains $245,000 Default Judgment Against St. Louis County Contractor

Sep 2, 2021, 12:21 PM by AG Schmitt

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today a judgment against a St. Louis County contractor, Jeffrey Anderson. The State alleged that Anderson violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by taking upfront payments for basement renovation and remodeling services and failing to perform the work he agreed to do.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a Petition against Anderson earlier this year.  After Anderson failed to respond to the Petition, the Court entered a default judgment against him.  The judgment includes $245,921.00 for restitution to consumers, and another $34,591.10 in fees and penalties.  The judgment also prohibits Anderson from accepting advance payments from consumers for construction, renovation, and/or remodeling services.

The Attorney General encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of a similar scam to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

A copy of the final Judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-08-12-final-default-judgment(12621079-1).pdf?sfvrsn=1c7b401b_2  

###

You just read:

AG Schmitt Obtains $245,000 Default Judgment Against St. Louis County Contractor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.