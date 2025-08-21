Attorney General Bailey Congratulates AGO Attorneys On Election To Missouri Bar Leadership Roles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey congratulated three members of the Attorney General’s Office on their election to leadership positions within The Missouri Bar.

“The election of Jeremiah Morgan, Brad Baker, and Paige Wheeler to these important leadership positions is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to advancing the legal profession in Missouri,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I am proud to have such dedicated attorneys representing both the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the broader legal community.”

Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Jeremiah J. Morgan was elected to serve on the Board of Governors of The Missouri Bar, representing District 4 (Cole County). Morgan, a graduate of Brigham Young University, has served at the Attorney General’s Office for a total of 13 years. He previously accepted an appointment as Deputy Solicitor General before serving as General Counsel to the Missouri Supreme Court, returning to the Attorney General’s Office to assume his current role.

Assistant Attorney General Paige Wheeler was elected to the Young Lawyers’ Section Council, representing District 6 (Cole, Moniteau, and Osage counties). Wheeler, a graduate of the University Of Missouri School Of Law, has served in the Attorney General’s Office since 2018 and works in the Public Protection Section, specializing in the Sexually Violent Predators Unit. The Unit works to keep Missouri communities safe by committing dangerous sexual predators to secure facilities and by defending the State when those individuals seek release or violate release terms.

Assistant Attorney General Brad Baker was elected to the Young Lawyers’ Section Council, representing District 9 (City of St. Louis). Baker, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law, has served in the Attorney General’s Office since 2021 and currently works in the Governmental Affairs Section, which represents the State of Missouri, its agencies, and commissions in courts and administrative tribunals. The Section also enforces Missouri’s Sunshine Law and takes action to protect public safety, vulnerable populations, and natural resources.

The lawyers of Missouri, voting in districts throughout the state, selected new members to the Missouri Bar Board of Governors and Young Lawyers’ Section Council to serve a two-year term. These newly elected members will take office at the conclusion of The Missouri Bar’s 2025 Annual Meeting, scheduled for September 17–19 in Branson.

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting the people of Missouri, the Attorney General’s Office continues to expand its legal team to meet growing demands across the state. Attorneys interested in public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/

The Missouri Bar

Created in 1944 by order of the Supreme Court of Missouri, The Missouri Bar is a statewide organization serving more than 30,000 practicing lawyers. Its mission is to improve the legal profession, the law, and the administration of justice for all Missourians.

Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Jeremiah J. Morgan

Assistant Attorney General Paige Wheeler

Assistant Attorney General Brad Baker