Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Announces Resignation In Order To Accept Federal Position

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that he will resign effective on September 8, 2025.

“It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families. My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level. But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again.”

Pursuant to Missouri state statute, the Governor possesses the authority to appoint Bailey’s successor, who will complete the remainder of his term. The Attorney General’s Office has coordinated with the Governor’s Office to ensure a seamless process to fill the vacancy and prepare for this transition.

Before serving as Missouri’s Attorney General, Andrew Bailey served as an Armored Cavalry Officer in the United States Army, Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, and General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections and the Missouri Governor’s Office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service,” said U.S. Attorney General Bondi. “His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission. While we know this is undoubtedly a great loss for Missouri, it is a tremendous gain for America.”

The Attorney General’s Office protects and advances the interests of the state and its citizens through the judicial and legislative process and serves as the People’s lawyer, fighting for openness and justice, especially for those who have no voice. To contact our Office, visit our website at ago.mo.gov.