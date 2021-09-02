Swan’s Trail Farms Announces Sept. 18 Honey Crisp Apple Festival
Swan’s Trail Farms announces the first-ever Honey Crisp Apple Festival beginning Sept. 18. It’s filled with fresh apples and family fun for two weekends.
“Fall is the perfect time to pick fresh ripe apples at Swan’s Trail farms,” Nate Krause said. “We pulled out all the stops for this first-ever Honey Crisp Festival event.”SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan’s Trail Farms is proud to announce the first-ever Honey Crisp Apple Festival beginning Sept. 18. It’s guaranteed to be filled with fresh apples and plenty of family fun for two weekends.
“Fall is the perfect time to pick fresh ripe apples at Swan’s Trail farms,” Nate Krause said. “We pulled out all the stops for this first-ever Honey Crisp Festival event. People know we already have lots of fun adventures for children and family, but you’ve never seen anything like this.”
People pick their own Honeycrisp apples from the farm’s orchard and enjoy all the fun activities. Dates may change depending on the ripeness of the apples.
The farm is showcasing their pre-WW2 cider mill, which will be open to the public so they can see how apple cider is made. Children twist and turn their way around a 3-story hay maze.
Everyone had dreams of being a prospector during the big gold rush. Swan’s Trail Farms makes your dream come true with a gem mining area.
Anyone looking to go on the wild side can try out 5 80-foot ziplines that are fast and furious.
The festival is unlike anything we’ve had before and we’re introducing lots of new activities for non-stop family fun,” Krause said. “It’s the perfect lead-in to our fall season and the upcoming pumpkin patch.”
In addition to all the new activities, the farm still offers fan favorites like Washington State Corn Maze, wagon and hayrides, petting farm, and the live duck and pig races.
If you want to learn more about Swan’s Trail farms, then visit our website. If you want to learn more about the Honeycrisp Apple Festival or would like to do an interview, please contact Krause at info@thefarm1.com or 425-334-4124.
About Swan’s Trail Farms
Swans Trail Farms is a favorite among families and school children, perhaps best known for its Washington State Corn Maze, and its beautiful facilities for country weddings and receptions. It features apple orchards, strawberry fields, and a pumpkin patch that people can pick from. It also has numerous fun family activities from a petting farm to duck races.
