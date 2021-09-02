Gather in Omaha, a First of its Kind Restaurant to Offer a Unique Dining Experience in the Historic Old Market

Restaurant Group Fulfills Need for Fresh, Locally Sourced, Innovative Cuisine with an On-site Year-Round Urban Farm in Downtown Omaha

We’re changing up the food scene in Omaha by taking diners on a fun, taste journey in a lively atmosphere. We are growing greens and fresh herbs on-site, which is both convenient and sustainable.” — Graeme Swain, Co-founder, CEO, Gather Restaurant Group

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather Restaurant Group, a culinary and hospitality company based in Jackson Hole, WY, is pleased to announce that it is taking ‘Farm-to-Table’ to the next level by opening its sixth restaurant location, Gather in Omaha, in the popular and historic Old Market District at 1108 Howard Street in Omaha, NE.

Gather in Omaha will offer fresh, innovative dishes that appeal to everyone in a chic-urban setting. The popular Old Market location will have an invite only soft opening on Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1 for special guests and the media. The grand opening for the public will be on Thursday, September 2nd.

The 11,000 square-foot restaurant will feature a first-of-its-kind, on-site urban farm, a private dining room, a 251-person capacity seating area, plus the Market’s only patio bar that will serve up local/regional beers and artisan-inspired cocktails. In addition, the on-site urban farm will provide chefs with immediate access to fresh herbs, vegetables, and greens all year long.

"We’re changing up the food scene in Omaha by taking diners on a fun, taste journey in a lively atmosphere. Gather in Omaha will be unlike any other restaurant in town because we are growing our own produce on-site, which is convenient and sustainable,” said Graeme Swain, Co-founder, CEO, Gather Restaurant Group.

“Nowhere else will you see chefs picking fresh salad greens, microgreens, and herbs and incorporating them into our hearty meat dishes, fresh fish entrees, and salads in Omaha. Best of all, customers will be able to buy produce from our urban farm that is just steps away from the table.”

Old Market Greens

Inspired by the historic food grocers once housed in the historic district, Gather in Omaha is pleased to showcase its on-site urban farm, known as Old Market Greens. With more than two dozen towers of produce, Old Market Greens offers arugula, kale, red-veined sorrel, romaine and leafy greens, plus fresh herbs.

Old Market Greens signifies the restaurant group’s commitment to sustainability by growing premium produce year-round, which provides its culinary team with access to products even in the middle of winter.

Swain adds, “We take a fresh approach to traditional farming and use 95% less water. And if you think that’s cool, grab a cocktail and visit our viewing room in Gather’s basement and see the Urban Vertical Farm for yourself.” Gather in Omaha’s urban farm viewing room is available for restaurant patrons to enjoy over drinks before dinner or during the dining experience.

Be on the lookout for Old Market Greens at various Farmer's Markets or inquire at the Gather in Omaha location. Gather in Omaha is committed to sourcing the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from local farmers, growers, and ranchers.

Back to its Roots: Omaha Connection

The rapidly expanding, innovative restaurant group identified Omaha as an up-and-coming food destination due to the city’s recent Riverfront Revitalization Project and new developments in neighborhoods surrounding the Old Market. Additionally, Swain and his business partner and wife, Christine Mara (Hrupek) Swain, are the Co-founders of Gather Restaurant Group and are both originally from Omaha.

“Omaha is a vibrant and happening town right now. We're honored to collaborate with the community that is near and dear to our hearts," added Swain. “We believe in fun food where everyone can easily gather around the table to connect. Gather in Omaha will add to the popular Old Market area with its familiar American cuisine prepared with an eclectic spin.”

To learn more about Gather in Omaha, please visit the restaurant’s website for a sample menu at gather-omaha.com.

About Gather Restaurant Group

Gather Restaurant Group’s Home Office is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Group currently has two locations, Palate Restaurant overlooking the Elk Refuge at the National Museum of Wildlife Art and Gather in Jackson Hole located at 72 S. Glenwood Street, one block off the Town Square in Jackson Hole. Opening soon, Gather in Omaha will be the restaurant group's third location in the historic Old Market, 1108 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our Instagram and Facebook pages: @gather_jh or @gatheromaha.