Cytogel Announces the U.S. Trademark Registration for CYT-1010® its Breakthrough, Clinical Stage Pain Medicine
Cytogel Pharma announced the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for its groundbreaking investigational stage pain medicine, CYT-1010®.
This registration, the strength of our Advisory Board and patent portfolio illustrate positive momentum - we are excited for the potential impact this can have in treating pain safely and effectively.”DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates, dedicated to safer pain management, announced the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for its groundbreaking investigational stage pain medicine, CYT-1010®. U.S. Registration Certificate is issued by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office in August 2021 for CYT-1010 in International Class 005 for ten years with the option to renew.
— C. Dean Maglaris, Cytogel CEO
CYT-1010 is an endomorphin therapy that targets the right receptors of the central nervous system to block pain – with minimal adverse implications: In a Phase 1 clinical study, CYT-1010 demonstrated safety and significant analgesic activity. In preclinical studies, at therapeutic doses, it has been shown to provide:
- Safe and effective pain relief
- Impressive anti-inflammatory effects
- Little to no addiction potential
- No respiratory depression
“At Cytogel, we’re pleased that the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration recognizes CYT-1010, as we are entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials with this important and impactful pain medicine,” commented C. Dean Maglaris, Cytogel CEO. “This registration, the strength of our Scientific Advisory Board and our patent portfolio illustrate such positive momentum that we are excited for the future and the potential impact this can have in treating pain, safely and effectively.”
Cytogel recently announced a key addition to its Scientific Advisory Board of Dr. Christopher Gharibo, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology & Pain Medicine as well as Orthopedics at New York University School of Medicine, and Medical Director of Pain Medicine of NYU Langone Hospitals Center.
The Company has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses of the primary molecular structure, salt forms, novel formulations, related species and new molecules. The Composition of Matter patent is in effect until 2038.
About Cytogel Pharma:
Cytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing promising early-stage, novel products for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, that could avoid the serious side effects of existing opioids and other analgesics. The Company has identified and protected a number of product candidates that hold promise for success in this arena. Its lead product candidate is CYT-1010, an endomorphin 1 analog, an atypical analgesic with a demonstrated novel mechanism of action that in pre-clinical studies and one early clinical study, has shown fewer of the serious side effects of the classical opioids. It is currently being developed for use in treating post-operative pain, by IV administration.
Cytogel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates, from the novel endomorphin family of molecules, that target key pain pathways and alleviate pain. This groundbreaking approach is backed by scientific evidence that elucidates its novel mechanism of action, differentiating it from that of the existing opioids and presenting an attractive alternative treatment for people in pain.
Disclosure Notice:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data;
uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may not share our views on the safety and/or effectiveness of a product candidate and may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any such applications that may be filed or pending for CYT-1010, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of CYT-1010.
