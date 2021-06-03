Cytogel Pharma Announces that Christopher Gharibo, MD has joined its Scientific Advisory Board
Dr. Gharibo, clinical and scientific leader in pain management, joins Cytogel's Scientific Advisory Board as it prepares to initiate Phase 2 clinical studies
We’re incredibly pleased that Dr. Gharibo joins our impactful Scientific Advisory Board, as he is a leading voice in pain management, and he further strengthens our program and mission.”DARIEN, CT, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates for the safer treatment of moderate to severe pain, has announced that Christopher Gharibo, MD, a leading clinical and scientific practitioner, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Gharibo’s extensive clinical and academic credentials in anesthesiology will further enhance the breadth of experience of the Scientific Advisory Board.
— C. Dean Maglaris, Cytogel CEO
“I am excited to join the Cytogel Scientific Advisory Board at this time as the Company is entering Phase 2 development for CYT-1010 which, I believe, has the potential to transform the post-surgical management of moderate to severe pain” said Dr. Gharibo.
C. Dean Maglaris, Cytogel CEO commented, "We’re incredibly pleased that Dr. Gharibo joins our impactful Scientific Advisory Board, as he is a leading voice in pain management, and he further strengthens our program and mission. His involvement, at this critical point in the development of CYT-1010, will enhance our ability to make a real difference in the area of post-operative pain.”
Dr. Gharibo is a Professor with the Departments of Anesthesiology, Peri-Operative Care & Pain Medicine as well as Orthopedics at New York University School of Medicine and serves as the Medical Director of Pain Medicine at NYU Langone Hospitals Center. In 2019 Dr. Gharibo received the Outstanding Pain Physician Award during the New York and New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians Annual Meeting. He is the Chairman of the Pain Steering Committee for NYU Langone Health, New York and has been instrumental in developing and overseeing the pain medicine department for NYU.
Cytogel’s lead compound, CYT-1010, is the first in a new class of anti-hyperalgesic endomorphins, with a novel mechanism of action, to enter human clinical development. CYT-1010, a molecule that has proven to be more potent than morphine, exhibits a clinical profile of effective pain relief with decreased neurological sensitization and improved side effect profile, without respiratory depression at therapeutic doses, while exhibiting less euphoria and potential for addiction.
In preclinical studies and a Phase 1 study, CYT-1010 has been shown to provide:
- Safe and effective pain relief
- Impressive anti-inflammatory effects
- No respiratory depression
- Little to no addiction potential
"Cytogel strives to address the challenges of post-operative pain treatment that have been in place for decades, namely providing effective analgesia, and decreased neurogenic inflammation without respiratory depression and addiction. This is our objective for CYT-1010 and, if successful, it has the potential to greatly improve the safe treatment of post-operative pain, based on its novel mechanism of action,” explained Maglaris.
The Company has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patents pending that extend to 2038 and claiming multiple compositions and uses of the primary molecular structure, salt forms, novel formulations, related species and new molecules.
About Cytogel Pharma:
Cytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing promising early-stage, novel products for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, that could avoid the serious side effects of existing opioids and other analgesics. The Company has identified and protected a number of product candidates that hold promise for success in this arena. Its lead product candidate is CYT-1010, an endomorphin 1 analog, an atypical analgesic with a demonstrated novel mechanism of action that in pre-clinical studies and one early clinical study, has shown fewer of the serious side effects of the classical opioids. It is currently being developed for use in treating post-operative pain, by IV administration.
Cytogel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates, from the novel endomorphin family of molecules, that target key pain pathways and alleviate pain. This groundbreaking approach is backed by scientific evidence that elucidates its novel mechanism of action, differentiating it from that of the existing opioids and presenting an attractive alternative treatment for people in pain.
Disclosure Notice:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may not share our views on the safety and/or effectiveness of a product candidate and may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any such applications that may be filed or pending for CYT-1010, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of CYT-1010.
www.cytogelpharma.com
# # #
Kimberly Weinrick
Cytogel Pharma, LLC
kweinrick@cytogelpharma.com