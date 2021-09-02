Submit Release
Repairs start Tuesday on M-60 in Branch County and M-96 in Calhoun County

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun

HIGHWAY: M-60 and M-96

CLOSEST CITIES: Tekonsha, Union City, Battle Creek, and Springfield

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $150,000 in almost 20 miles of hot-mix asphalt crack sealing on M-96 and M-60.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures and traffic regulators.

