Repairs start Tuesday on M-60 in Branch County and M-96 in Calhoun County
Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation
COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun
HIGHWAY: M-60 and M-96
CLOSEST CITIES: Tekonsha, Union City, Battle Creek, and Springfield
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $150,000 in almost 20 miles of hot-mix asphalt crack sealing on M-96 and M-60.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures and traffic regulators.