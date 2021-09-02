MDOT virtual public meeting Sept. 15 to discuss US-12 Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the ongoing Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in the city of Detroit. The study will help determine future improvements for the corridor along Michigan Avenue between I-96 and Campus Martius Park. The project team will reveal the preferred illustrative alternative. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. There will be an opportunity to provide feedback. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 6 - 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Click here to register for the Zoom meeting.

Passcode: 040500

To join by phone without using Internet, call: 646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 823 4717 7428

Passcode: 040500

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: Learn more about the current study at www.MichiganPEL.com.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public viewpoints concerning the study. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail, or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909