NashTown Entertainment Artist MORGAN WHITE Releases New Single "Take Me"NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in the Southern coalfields of West Virginia, newcomer Morgan White always knew that singing would carry her far beyond the Appalachian Mountains that she calls home. "Singing is my passion and my calling in life." states Morgan. "I've always felt at home on stage." Referred to as a modern day “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her first album entitled “I'm Gone” produced Two #1 Singles. The album title track "I’m Gone" remained at the top of the charts for twelve weeks straight on Hot Country Radio in the Carolina’s. In 2017, Morgan released her self-titled, sophomore album. The album, all co-penned by White, is a blend of modern country and the classic, all-American sound Morgan's fans have grown to love. The single "Sad and Lonely," with its soaring chorus, has garnered national attention on several music industry charts and media outlets. In 2019, Morgan released "Good Thing Gone" hitting Music Row and national radio stations worldwide. The sassy anthem takes Morgan to the grittier side of her country roots. She wrapped up her 2019 touring at the independent artist awards, Josie Music Awards taking home Modern Country FEMALE ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR award. After numerous single and album releases, Morgan is proving to be quite a force in the music industry having already created an impressive resume'. Since her first single release, “I'M GONE”, she has accumulated numerous accolades including several #1 spots on country radio charts.
In 2020, Morgan signed a deal with NashTown Entertainment and is poised to take country music radio by storm with her new single, "TAKE ME". Morgan is known for belting out strong revenge anthems and soaring power ballads, but "TAKE ME" highlights her softer, more flirty side. Written by hit songwriters, Kelleigh Bannen and Scooter Carusoe and produced by multi-platinum & Grammy nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton/Pink - "LOVE ME ANYWAY"), "TAKE ME" is sure to resonate with confident, all-American country girls. And with its hooky chorus, smooth melody, and bold verses it is sure to grab the ear of die-hard, country music fans! "I'm so excited to let people hear my new music!" states Morgan. "I just want to be true to myself and to my fans, and this new music allows me to do that." Morgan continues to prove that the mountains of West Virginia hold many treasures.
Although 2020 was a very difficult time for many in the music industry, being true to Morgan’s style she continued pressing forward. She took the time to immerse herself in the recording studio and in her songwriting. Morgan is currently touring with her band, headlining major state fairs, festivals, and music venues across the country. She has grown tremendously as a singer/songwriter and is looking forward to establishing herself as a talented artist alongside many of her fellow Country Music Idols and Legends.
Morgan White's new single "TAKE ME" released to radio on August 24th and is receiving rave reviews. Morgan is set to launch her official music video for "TAKE ME” in mid-September.
For more information and tour dates, please visit www.morganwhitesmusic.com .
