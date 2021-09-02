Hostirian Announces Strategic Sponsorship of Navy Linux
President Ken Cox also joins Navy Linux Board of DirectorsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hostirian today announced its sponsorship of Navy Linux. Effectively, Hostirian will provide important infrastructure to support Navy Linux programmers, as both entities are dedicated to ongoing improvements for the programming community. As part of the sponsorship, Hostirian President Ken Cox has joined the Navy Linux Board of Directors.
Hostirian and Navy Linux will expand support for the highest-quality operating system and continue to establish the most beneficial testing environments. A featured highlight of the new strategic partnership is that Hostirian will begin hosting mirror links to download the operating system (OS).
"I have always had a deep passion and respect for Linux operating systems and the community that has always believed in its importance,” said Cox. “It is an honor to be named to the Navy Linux Board of Directors and I am super excited to join them. My goal is for Navy Linux to continue capitalizing on its success and ‘keep on rocking.’ The world really needs this community and they deserve all the support we can give them."
Hostirian is well known in the community for first-class business IT solutions. including SaaS, server options and cloud hosting. Its expertise in cold row containment, private cloud, and dedicated and virtual servers offer the highest quality to its clients. Hostirian’s Success Center brings years of solid marketing expertise, with offerings including Listing Builder, Customer Voice, Reputation Management, Advertising Intelligence and Social Marketing.
Navy Linux Enterprise is an open-source, community-powered enterprise Linux operating system and is a rebuild of the Red Hat Linux project in consonance with open-source software development standards. It is dedicated to act as code to keep technologies open and usable for productive operation. According to a Navy Linux spokesperson, “We promise the same experience that was the hallmark of the CentOS Linux.”
The Navy Linux team is planning to release Navy Linux Enterprise 8.4r1 on September 10, 2021.
For more information, visit https://hostirian.com and https://navylinux.org.
