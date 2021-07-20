Siteage, LLC announces release sponsorship of Navy Linux
Navy Linux
Siteage, LLC announces release sponsorship of Navy Linux, Navy Linux is currently the only option for in-place upgrades for CentOSLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siteage, LLC announces release sponsorship of Navy Linux, Expected stable release date for the arch (x86_64) Sunday August, 1st 2021
The arrangement was struck by Siteage, LLC, with Navy Linux's Navy Foundation on July 20, 2021. Siteage, LLC additionally now subsidizing backer of Navy Linux . "We are eager to report the delivery sponsorship of Navy Linux, With CentOS end of the life, whenever the chance emerged to band together with Navy Linux, it was a conspicuous answer for Siteage, LLC. Navy Linux is right now the most ideal choice for set up updates for CentOS."
Navy Linux expected release date Sunday August, 1st 2021
Linux platforms support included in stable Release
• Navy Linux Minimal
• Navy Linux Enterprise Server
• Navy Linux Enterprise Server with GUI
• Navy Linux Enterprise Virtual Datacenters
• Navy Linux Enterprise Workstation
About Siteage, LLC
Siteage, LLC, provide Managed AWS Cloud Services to automate your applications in the cloud. Siteage optimize Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, and other Linux distributions to Achieve Compliance and Certification standards. Focus area: PCI DSS auditing for Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, and other Linux distributions On demand Compliance checklist: 1- HIPAA Compliance Protected Health Information 2- PCI DSS Compliance Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 3- NIST - Federal Information Processing Standard FIPS checklist
About Navy Linux: (https://navylinux.org)
Navy Linux Enterprise is an open-source community-powered enterprise Linux operating system is a rebuild of the Red Hat Linux project just as the CentOS Linux project has been for all these years. Navy Foundation that based on the open standards to build Navy Linux Project in consonance with open source software development standards. Act as code to keep technologies open, usable for productive operation.
SITEAGE
Siteage, LLC
+1 302-380-3709
support@siteage.net