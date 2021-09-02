Pallavi Chhelavda Applies Vastu Shastra Along With Feng Shui For Reshaping Life
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pallavi Chhelavda is one of the most revered and well-reputed Vastu consultants in the USA. Vastu Feng Shui is a Vedic way of life, organizing various aspects of physical spaces from construction to décor to align with principles that benefit them.
— Pallavi Chhelavda
Certain principles are more general, such as the favorable position of offices in North Eastern corners and bedrooms being in the South-Western, while others are more individualized. Following in-depth astrological analyses, Vastu experts such as Chhelavda recommend residents about what their rooms, furniture, décor, and other details should be.
In fact, she continues to consult with architects and builders to ensure that her clients' homes are constructed according to these principles. However, she also uses Vastu Feng Shui to reorient, reorganize, and even remodel and renovate her clients' homes.
Vastu Feng Shui is about more than just reorganizing a home's aesthetic. It uses the principles of Vastu Shastra to make a living and working conditions more favorable, productive, and conducive to positive energy. The practices also include removing negative energies that harm or hurt people in their personal and professional lives.
Her services include detailed consultations and recommendations to clients looking to create more viable futures for themselves and improve the outcomes of their decisions and actions.
A client shared her review of Chhelavda's services, saying:
"My marriage was suffering, my home never felt peaceful, and both my husband and I found ways to escape by burying ourselves in work. After a friend recommended Pallavi to us, we called her for a consultation, and that was it. She helped us move into a different apartment and follow Vastu principles in decorating and setting up our new home. Since the move, we've been happier, our relationship is the best it's been in five years, and we couldn't be more grateful."
She offers services to both personal and commercial clients looking to improve their homes and workplaces in line with Vedic Vastu principles. They can reach out to her through her website anywhere in the US.
About Pallavi Chhelavda
Pallavi Chhelavda founded Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in the year 1989 with a vision to provide clients with a single place that caters to all their Vastu and Fengshui-related concerns. The institute featuring a tag line, "Ek Raah or Sahi Disha Jo Zindagi Badalde" (Hindi phrase for "one right path and direction") has transformed hundreds of lives for the better.
Pallavi Chhelavda
Vastu Fengshui Research Institute
Vastu Tips for Education by Pallavi Chhelavda