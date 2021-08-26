4 Miraculous Vastu Relationship Tips for Finding Love In Your Relationship
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All relationships go through ups and downs and various struggles and challenges. As time goes on, love takes a back seat, responsibilities, work, kids, and routines become more prominent.
— Pallavi Chhelavda
But it doesn’t matter if you have been in your relationship for ten years or ten days—following tips and advice that align with Vastu values can help improve things for you significantly.
Remember to apply the following to your life, and you’ll be blissfully in love forever:
1. Try choosing the South-West for your master bedroom
A southwest direction is preferable for the master bedroom since it hints at stability, balance, and happiness. If you are unable to choose a room in this part of the house, place your bed there. Both South and South-West directions work for bed placement so that you can choose from either.
2. Pick out colors that are soothing and harmonious
Colors like pastel pink, green, white, peach, or if you prefer something different, lovely, dainty floral prints work. You can choose them for accents or the entire bedroom, depending on your taste. We recommend sticking to plain colored walls with floral lampshades and bedsheets if you enjoy patterns and prints.
3. Keep the North-East corner of your room organized
When you are busy and caught up in your routine, the mess becomes unavoidable, even if for brief periods. Be mindful, however, of avoiding mess in the North-East corner of your shared bedroom. That may lead to disharmony, conflict, fighting, and discomfort between you and your partner. Try these Vastu cleaning tips to help you organize, declutter, and manage your spaces.
4. Avoid using computers, TVs, and other devices in the room
Another tip that is especially important for young, modern-day couples is limiting technology and devices within the bedroom. You want to minimize the amount of TV you watch inside, and cover all screens at night, put away phones and tablets to keep the negative energy, violence, and anxiety they bring. Enjoy time together in your harmonious space!
Give your relationship a chance to bloom and grow with the help of Vastu principles, tips, and suggestions. Make your home more fruitful and a space of love, affection, support, and mutual respect by taking the advice and recommendations from the top Vastu expert, Pallavi Chhelavda. She specializes in Vastu Shastra for homes, focusing on Feng Shui, décor, and more. To work with her, contact us today.
