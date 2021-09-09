Erik Anderson joins Kleinschmidt Associates
Seasoned professional with more than 22 years of government experience will serve clients throughout North America
Erik is an ideal fit for our firm in our evolution to expand our relationships with government clients”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Erik Anderson, as Government Business Section Leader, to the Strategic Growth Group. In this role, Erik will provide overarching strategy, leadership, and management efforts for the Government Business Sector.
— Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer
Erik has a broad range of experience in National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) regulations, project management, team leadership, and environmental programs. Erik’s expertise also includes the execution of strategic joint ventures, teaming agreements, and subcontract agreements. He has worked closely with federal clients including Veterans Affairs, the United States Army, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
"Erik is an ideal fit for our firm in our evolution to expand our relationships with government clients", says Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer with Kleinschmidt. "He brings a tremendous amount of federal and state government experience to Kleinschmidt and is a great cultural fit."
Erik has a Master’s in Environmental Policy and Management from the University of Denver and a B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Utah State University.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
